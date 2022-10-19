“We realise that it is our owner’s way” – Tom Cleverley makes honest admission about Watford so far this season

After relegation from the Premier League last season, Watford were approaching the new campaign hoping that they could return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

The appointment of Rob Edwards as manager alongside retaining some crucial players in the squad set the Hornets up nicely coming into the new term.

However, an inconsistent start led to the sacking of Edwards and although Slaven Bilic has now taken charge, results are yet to pick up consistently with two wins and two losses in his four games so far.

As it stands, Watford sit 13th in the league but just four points from the play-offs and following a victory over Norwich City, they will no doubt be a side with some more confidence.

It can’t be easy for the Hornets who have already seen changes at the club this season. However, captain Tom Cleverley is keen to take accountability for his side’s league position as he told Sky Bet: “As an experienced player at Watford, you become used to managerial changes. We realise that it is our owner’s way – the changes are not normally too radical or drastic.

“It’s not like we’re going from playing one style of football to another, it’s about adaptations and small tweaks, with a different face at the head of it, that we must become used to.

“We hope that one day we can build a project around these managers, but ultimately, the players have to look at themselves. We’re the ones who are prepared to go over the white line and ultimately, we should be the ones accountable.”

The Verdict:

You can see where the 33-year-old is coming from on this.

Although constant managerial changes at a club cannot be good for stability or building something, the changes aren’t always drastic ones and therefore the players shouldn’t always feel displaced by this decision.

Furthermore, with some experienced heads in the side, there has to be a level of responsibility on the football side of things to ensure as a squad they are working as hard as they can.

When you look at Watford it’s possibly not the best model and the turnaround in managers is certainly not something you’d expect to see catching on, but there are definitely numerous factors that mean Watford are lower in the table than they’d wish and it’s up to the players to make sure they do their bit to turn it around.