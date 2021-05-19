We rank Swansea City’s top 10 most valuable players – Do you agree?

Swansea City managed to secure a vital 1-0 win in their play-off semi-final first leg at Barnsley and now they will have to prepare to finish the job in the second leg.

Steve Cooper’s side are aiming to avoid the same frustrations that they suffered in the semi-finals of the play-offs last season against Brentford. They are going to have give their all in the second leg to ensure that they give themselves the best of chance of making it through to the final against either Bournemouth or Brentford at Wembley.

Whatever happens in the play-offs, it has been a promising season for the Swans and Cooper’s side have shown that they have a lot of quality within their squad. There are a lot of players that will have a lot of value in the transfer market and Swansea will be wanting to ensure that they hold on to those players so that they can continue to improve.

With that in mind, we have ranked the top ten players within Swansea’s current squad who feel have the value in the transfer market. It was tough to rank their squad, so see if you agree with our selections and our order…