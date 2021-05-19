We rank Sheffield Wednesday’s top 10 most valuable players – Do you agree?

Sheffield Wednesday are having to prepare for life in League One for the first time in nine years after suffering relegation to the third tier of English football.

A season of turmoil which saw three permanent managers, financial issues and unpaid wages culminated in the Owls finishing bottom of the Championship, with Darren Moore unable to arrest the slide having arrived at the beginning of March.

He now faces a huge rebuild this summer with half of his squad out of contract, with the majority of those unlikely to remain due to the wages that they have been earning over the years at Hillsborough.

The club still hold some valuable assets though heading into the summer, and there could be a temptation by Dejphon Chansiri to cash in on a few of them to ease cash flow issues that might be happening.

We’ve ranked the 10 most valuable Owls players, excluding anyone who is out of contract this summer and is yet to pen a new contract – let us know if you agree!