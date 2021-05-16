We rank Coventry City’s top 10 most valuable players – Do you agree?

Coventry City will be hoping they can build on some strong performances towards the end of this year’s league campaign, as they turn their attentions to the 2021/22 season.

The Sky Blues finished 16th in the Championship table under the management of Mark Robins, in what was their first season back in the second-tier, after winning promotion from League One.

They wrapped up this year’s campaign in a positive manner, as they thrashed Millwall 6-1 on the final day of the Championship season.

It’s set to be an interesting summer transfer window ahead for the Sky Blues, as they look to add to their squad to prepare for the new league campaign, which gets under way in August.

We take a look at our top-ten most valuable players in the current Coventry City squad based off of the 2020/21 season, but do you agree with these?

