We rank Cardiff City’s top 10 most valuable players – Do you agree?

Cardiff City fans will be looking forward to next season after a positive second half of the campaign under Mick McCarthy.

McCarthy was appointed in January, and at one point, a six-game winning run looked like it would lead them into the play-offs.

Ultimately, their bid for a top-six finish derailed, with the Bluebirds ending the season in eighth spot and nine points off the play-off places.

But McCarthy has got a fine tune out of his players this season, yielding 10 wins from his 22 games in charge and losing only three times.

The task for McCarthy this summer will be to strengthen the playing squad and keep their key players on the books, amid potential interest from elsewhere.

Here, we rank Cardiff’s top 10 most valuable players, considering their age, potential and importance to the club on the pitch.

