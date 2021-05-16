We rank Bristol City’s top 10 most valuable players – Do you agree?

The summer of change at Ashton Gate has begun, with Bristol City confirming the departures of a significant chunk of their playing squad when published their retained and released lists yesterday.

The Robins staggered through the latter part of the Championship season and finished 19th, which highlights the size of the task facing Nigel Pearson.

He’ll want to add some quality to his squad this summer but has made no secret of the fact that he feels it could take up to six windows to do so.

Given that money could well be tight over the next few months, Pearson may feel that he needs to sell a few players to generate some cash and invest in the squad.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined who we believe to be the top 10 most valuable players in the Robins squad.

Do you agree? Let us know your thoughts on social media…