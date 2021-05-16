We rank Barnsley’s top 10 most valuable players – Do you agree?

Barnsley have enjoyed an excellent season in the Championship and things have gone far better than they could have ever hoped for at the beginning of the campaign.

The Tykes have proven that they have a lot of quality and potential within their squad that has perhaps been overlooked by other clubs on their route to Oakwell. However, Valerian Ismael has managed to find the best system and tactical approach to extract the very best from his squad. They could now even secure a place in the Premier League next term.

Whatever happens with Barnsley’s play-off campaign, a lot of their players will have seen their valuations rise throughout the course of the season. There will also be some attracting admiring glances from other clubs. Keeping this talented squad together will be crucial for the Tykes moving forwards.

With that in mind, we have ranked what we view to be the top 10 most valuable players at Oakwell at the moment. Take a look through our rankings and see if you agree…