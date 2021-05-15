We rank AFC Bournemouth’s top 10 most valuable players – Do you agree?

AFC Bournemouth are set for an interesting summer transfer window ahead as they could potentially be planning for life back in the Premier League under the management of Jonathan Woodgate.

The Cherries are set to take on Brentford in their play-off semi-final on Monday evening, in what is certain to be a tricky test over two legs.

Woodgate’s side finished this year’s campaign sixth in the second-tier standings, and will fancy their chances of winning promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

But they could be set for a nervy summer ahead if they fall short in their efforts to win promotion into the top-flight, with it being likely that players will be linked with moves elsewhere ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

We rank AFC Bournemouth’s top TEN most valuable players, but do you agree with our rankings?

