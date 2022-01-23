‘We now have hope’, ‘Time to get behind the team’ – These Oldham Athletic fans react to major club announcement

For the fourth time in his long managerial career, John Sheridan has become the manager of Oldham Athletic after the club announced his return to Boundary Park on Saturday night.

The Latics have been without a permanent boss for nearly two months after Keith Curle was sacked in late November with the Greater Manchester outfit struggling in League Two.

Under-18’s boss Selim Benachour has been in caretaker charge since and has failed to arrest the slide, with four losses and three draws in that time – the latest being a 3-0 defeat to Harrogate Town away from home.

The call has been made though to Sheridan by owner Abdallah Lemsagam though and for the first time since 2017, the ex-Republic of Ireland international will manage the club.

Sheridan first took caretaker charge in 2001 when he was still actively playing for the Latics, having signed from Doncaster Rovers in 1998.

A second caretaker spell came between 2003 and 2004 before being permanently appointed in 2006, before going on to have further stints as manager in 2016 and 2017.

Having also managed the likes of Swindon, Wigan, Waterford, Chesterfield and Carlisle United amongst others in the last few years, Sheridan has been well-travelled and now he must work his magic to stop Oldham from dropping into the National League – here is how their fans have been reacting.

