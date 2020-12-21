Derby County are still having to do without the services of centre back Curtis Davies for the time being, with the veteran centre back offering an update to fans on Twitter today about his ongoing recovery from a damaged Achilles.

The 35-year-old was stretchered off against Brentford earlier in the month and could now face a significant spell out on the sidelines for the Rams as we head towards the midway stage of the season.

Having played a part in 12 Championship games this term, Davies is viewed as a key member of the current squad at Pride Park and is likely to be sorely missed at a time in which the club are still facing uncertainty over both their managerial and ownership situations.

Davies has now provided fans of the club with an update on his recovery progress via Twitter, with many fans weighing in to comment on the post via social media earlier today:

