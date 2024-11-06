This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Wrexham owners Rob Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been told to bring in a striker similar to Paul Mullin to help Wrexham’s promotion push when the January window opens.

The Red Dragons have enjoyed a remarkable rise over the past few years, as they’ve recorded back-to-back promotions to jump from non-league to League One.

Now, the target is the Championship, and the Welsh side sit third in the table, just four points behind leaders Wycombe Wanderers.

League One Table (as of 6/11/24) Team P GD Pts 1 Wycombe Wanderers 13 15 29 2 Birmingham City 12 12 29 3 Wrexham 13 11 25 4 Mansfield 12 6 24 5 Lincoln City 13 4 24 6 Bolton Wanderers 13 3 23

Wrexham’s January transfer plans

Despite their excellent position, Parkinson will no doubt be targeting reinforcements in the January market to freshen up his squad.

The winter window is always critical in a promotion battle, and it will be no different this season, with several clubs in the mix in the third tier as it stands.

And, when asked by FLW what one transfer related demand he would send to the club's owners for the January transfer window, Liam explained how they need a different type of striker to provide competition to Mullin.

“The one demand I’d have based on how this season has gone so far is that we need another striker.

“We need a striker in Mullins’ role. We’ve got Ollie Palmer, Mo Faal, and we do have Jack Marriott, but he’s out for a while. Then there’s Steven Fletcher and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson. They’re all in the Palmer mould, where they will win headers, hold it up and flick it on for Mullin to run.

“But, you can see Mullin is not at his best, so with Marriott out, we need someone else who can play in that role and play off the big man, take his chances and relieve some of the pressure on Mullin, who hasn’t had the greatest start to the season.”

Paul Mullin is yet to find his best form in League One

Wrexham do have good depth up top, but, as outlined above, there are many similar players in the way they play.

The injury to Marriott was a blow, and Mullin has not yet found his best form this season.

To be fair to the much-loved striker, his pre-season was disrupted by a back injury, so he is still getting up to speed, and all connected to Wrexham will have faith in the 30-year-old getting back near his best.

Nevertheless, the reality is that he has managed just one goal in 11 games, so bringing in competition for his place would be a sensible move.

Wrexham need quality over quantity in January

With Wrexham third in the table, they are clearly a very good side overall, so the January window isn’t about making wholesale changes to the squad.

Instead, it’s about a few tweaks, and Parkinson has good depth all over the park right now, so it’s not like a specific position needs urgently addressing.

The focus will be about getting one or two quality players that can raise levels in the squad, and the boss will hope he will once again receive financial backing to get the right individuals.

Wrexham are back in action on Saturday when they host fellow promotion hopefuls Mansfield.