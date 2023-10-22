Highlights Wayne Rooney acknowledges his team's shortcomings in possession and calls for improvement in their composure and creativity on the ball.

The defeat to Middlesbrough highlighted a lack of care and concentration in the final third, with a sloppy goal conceded in the dying minutes of the game.

The players need to quickly improve and adapt to Rooney's playing style as they prepare for their upcoming match against Hull City.

Birmingham City boss Wayne Rooney wants more from his team in possession as he lost his first game in charge at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Wayne Rooney loses first Birmingham game

In what was a surprising decision by the Blues hierarchy, John Eustace was sacked by the club and replaced by Rooney, despite the side sitting in the play-off places at the time.

The Manchester United legend was brought in to adopt a ‘no fear’ playing style, but that will obviously take time, and there weren’t many positive signs in his first game.

A late Morgan Rogers goal would condemn Blues to defeat, and Boro will feel they merited the points after edging what was a close game.

What did Wayne Rooney say after Birmingham’s defeat?

And, speaking to Birmingham Live, Rooney acknowledged that his side should have done more, as he highlighted their lack of composure on the ball as a major problem at the Riverside Stadium.

“We need to be better. We need to improve and be better with the ball. Defensively we did OK, Middlesbrough cause you problems, we know that, they are a good team.

“With the ball, in possession, we need to be better. We need to be more comfortable taking the ball while marked and being more creative by doing that. I thought Middlesbrough had good periods in the game when they got through, and then we got a bit of a foothold on it.

“There was a lack of care and concentration in the final third. It’s going to take a bit of time. We know that. We are trying to get players into really good positions, but the main thing for us is being more comfortable in taking the ball.

“The goal we conceded, we were in Middlesbrough’s final third and a long clearance. It was a really sloppy goal from our point of view. It’s always hard to take when you concede late.”

Is this a fair criticism?

This does seem like an honest assessment from Rooney, so fans will appreciate the honesty.

It was always going to be a tough game against Boro, who have started to click after a disastrous start, but Blues didn’t help themselves with their performance.

They did lack quality on the ball, and they simply didn’t cause enough problems to Boro, who were relatively comfortable throughout.

Of course, it’s going to take time for Rooney to get all his ideas across, but the players do need to improve quickly from that display.

What next for Birmingham?

As is often the case in the Championship, there isn’t much time to dwell on this for Blues, as they are back in action in just three days time, when they host Hull City at St. Andrew’s.

That is Rooney’s first home game, and the fans are sure to be behind the new boss as they look to help him to a first three points in charge.

The fixture will see Rooney come up against someone he knows very well, as Tigers boss Liam Rosenior worked with Rooney when he was in charge at Derby County.