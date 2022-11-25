“We need to…” – West Brom Carlos Corberan offers warning over Daryl Dike and Karlan Grant

West Bromwich Albion head coach Carlos Corberan has warned that the Championship club “need to control our situation very well” to avoid the type of injuries that have kept Daryl Dike and Karlan Grant sidelined.

The Spaniard took charge in September and has helped start to turn fortunes at The Hawthorns but has not been helped by a lack of forward options.

Dike has been ruled out for most of the season due to a thigh injury, with the £7 million January 2022 arrival making just his fourth appearance for the Baggies when he played a few minutes off the bench against Stoke City in the final game before the World Cup break, while Grant has been absent since the start of November with an issue of his own.

That has left Corberan with Brandon Thomas-Asante, who is still adapting to life in the Championship after his move from League Two side Salford City late in the summer window, as his only striker.

The good news for Albion is that both Dike and Grant are expected to be ready for their first game after the World Cup break, a trip to face Sunderland on Monday 12th December, but the head coach has warned they must be careful to avoid similar issues in the future.

He told the Express & Star: “The first time we have everybody available the stronger we are going to be.

“Grant was very close to coming back to the game against Stoke because he has been working very hard in recovery to be with the team.

“Dike didn’t play after the first game and this long-term injury is something complicated for players, so when they come back with the group and in games it is positive for them.

“Now we need to control our situation very well to avoid these type of injuries.”

The Verdict

While it’s certainly good news that Albion may have a clean bill of health for their first game back after the World Cup break, Corberan is right to highlight that work needs to be done to keep their forward players fit.

Dike, in particular, has to be carefully managed given it’s been nearly a year since his move to The Hawthorns and he’s managed just four senior appearances.

Having the American back fit and firing for the second half of the season would be a massive boost for West Brom’s promotion hopes – as we’ve all seen what he was capable of doing when he fired Barnsley to the play-offs a few years ago.

Supporters will be pleased to see Corberan highlight the recent injuries as an issue and one that needs careful consideration as they move forward.