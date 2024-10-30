This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Queens Park Rangers boss Marti Cifuentes has been told to give Nicolas Madsen more game time as the side look to climb out of the relegation zone.

It has been a dismal campaign so far for the R’s, as they’re 23rd in the table and without a win since the end of August.

However, it’s not all bad news, as QPR have shown some fight in the past two games, as they came from behind to draw at home to Coventry before battling for a good point at Burnley last time out.

Championship Table (as of 29/10/24) Team P GD Pts 22 Luton Town 12 -6 11 23 QPR 12 -8 9 24 Portsmouth 12 -13 8

Nicolas Madsen could have a big role to play for QPR

So, whilst that offers encouragement, it’s clear that they need wins on the board, and Cifuentes is still searching for the right formula.

It seems the Spaniard has still not settled on his best XI, and when asked by FLW which player the boss should give more opportunities to, fan pundit Louis was adamant that Madsen should be given a place in the side.

“I think the one player who should be playing a bit more is Nicolas Madsen. He joined the club for a lot of money, by our standards anyway. The fee was said to be a few million.

“He came in, started a few games and he looked okay. You could tell there’s a good player there, but he was probably adapting to English football and the Championship. He was a bit lightweight and nothing special, but the games he started when he signed, he was more of a number ten or box-to-box eight. He looked better there than he has done in central midfield.

“You can tell there’s a player in there, and, to be fair to him, he has got two goals already, in not many starts, For the money spent, we’ve got to see him, to see what he is capable of, and I’d like to see him in more of a free, roaming position behind the striker.

“We need to switch it up in the attacking setup anyway, because we’re not scoring many goals or creating clear-cut chances. I’d like to see him back in, and he could offer something with Chair on the left and Dembele or Saito on the right.”

Nicolas Madsen must improve at QPR

There was a lot of excitement when Madsen arrived in the summer, because, as outlined above, he was bought for a reported £2m fee.

In fairness, he has contributed, and the last win for QPR came against Luton, when he scored, whilst he also found the net against Hull, so he has shown flashes to suggest that he could be a good player.

Nevertheless, there’s a reason why he isn’t in the starting XI right now, and the reality is that Madsen hasn’t been consistent enough this season.

But, that was to be expected, as he had moved to a new league, and he is still taking time to adapt to a new culture and developing an understanding with his teammates.

Some could argue that Cifuentes should show more trust in Madsen, but the player will need to take the chances that come his way over the coming weeks and months.