It has by no means been an easy season for Queens Park Rangers, who have struggled to pick up wins consistently as we head towards 2025.

Having finished last season superbly with statement wins against Leeds United and Leicester City, Marti Cifuentes' side were viewed as a dark horse by many fans of the EFL.

However, this hope hasn't come to fruition and after 21 games they are sitting in a familiar 18th place.

While their recent form has improved, earning 12 points from the last 18 available, there is still significant work ahead to create a comfortable distance from the relegation zone.

QPR's Past Six Fixtures Opposition Result Stoke City (H) 1-1 D Cardiff City (A) 2-0 W Watford (A) 0-0 D Norwich City (H) 3-0 W Oxford United (H) 2-0 W Bristol City (A) 1-1 D

This sees the January transfer window arriving at an opportune moment, offering a chance for key additions that could strengthen Cifuentes' squad ahead of the second half of the season.

QPR urged to sign a new striker

With this in mind, we spoke to our resident Hoops fan pundit, Louis Moir, to get his take on what QPR's priority has to be this window.

He said: "We just really need to sign a striker. Year after year we seem to be in the same position, and nothing ever seems to change.

"Obviously, it is unlucky that Celar was hitting form, and then he got injured. Frey was also in good form, and then he got injured, was out for quite a while, and is just coming back now.

"We need to resolve that striker situation. It's such a priority and has been for a few years. There has to be something - someone coming in on a free or a loan or even if there is a little bit of budget left to get someone in January.

"Yes, we have picked up in form, but you can't rely on two youngsters in Kolli and Lloyd. There is no guarantee with them. Celar is out for a long time, and is there a guarantee that Frey comes back fit and playing like he did at the start of the season? No!"

Injuries have plagued Marti Cifuentes

While injuries to players like Frey and Celar have been damning for QPR, it can't go under the radar how losing the duo of Karamoko Dembélé and Ilias Chair has affected the Hoops' season.

Both players are the root of creativity at Loftus Road and without them, it is very difficult for Cifuentes' frontmen to score.

While the Moroccan has returned for the past two games, it will take time for him to regain full fitness and rediscover his form. Meanwhile, with Dembélé unlikely to feature again until springtime, bringing in creative reinforcements alongside a new striker could be essential for QPR to reignite their attacking threat and turn their season around.