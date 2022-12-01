“We need to really get rid of him” – QPR fan pundit picks player who could be set for January exit

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Before you know it now, the January transfer window will be here and clubs up and down the country will already be plotting their moves and exits for the winter market.

QPR will be no different, and it’ll be interesting to see which players are moved on, if any, as well as those that might arrive.

That said, we asked FLW’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir to identify one player he thinks could leave the club in 2023, and he came up with an attacking option…

“I’ve spoken about him on quite a few occasions now; Macauley Bonne – he’s still sort of lurking around the place and he’s been on the bench a few times. He’s not been involved.

“He doesn’t want to be at QPR. I think he’s made his intentions clear when he wanted to move to Ipswich. You know, he, for me, is not even good enough for this level. I don’t think he’s a Championship level striker, he will not score you goals.

“We need to really get rid of him. I think it’s just created a bit of a bad atmosphere between him and the fans. He’s made comments in the press and, you know, a lot of fans don’t like what he said. It’s not healthy, really, for the relationship – you’re not gonna get a player performing when things like that are happening.”

The Verdict

Bonne certainly seems a likely candidate for an exit.

He’s a player that seemed to enjoy his loan at Ipswich Town last year and has made no secret of the facy he liked playing for them.

Whether they’d be interested in a move for him in January remains to be seen but it seems for the best for all involved that Bonne perhaps moves on before the next window.