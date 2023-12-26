Highlights Queens Park Rangers suffered a deserved 2-0 defeat to Millwall, leaving them in 22nd place and five points from safety.

Manager Marti Cifuentes slammed his players for their toothless performance and demanded improvement moving forward.

The January transfer window will be crucial for QPR as they need new additions to stay in the Championship.

Queens Park Rangers boss Marti Cifuentes criticised his players after they were deservedly beaten 2-0 by fellow strugglers Millwall on Boxing Day.

QPR fall to third consecutive defeat

After a bright start under Cifuentes, the loss at The Den made it three defeats on the bounce for the R’s, who are 22nd in the table and five points from safety.

With Millwall starting the day three points above their London rivals, there’s no doubt it was a huge game for both, and it was the hosts who controlled proceedings.

Goals from Tom Bradshaw and Murray Wallace in stoppage time of either half sealed the points for Joe Edwards’ side, but it was the manner of the performance that angered Cifuentes.

Marti Cifuentes slams QPR players

The R’s were toothless for large parts, and they managed just one shot on target in the game.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Cifuentes made it clear that the display was not acceptable, as he demanded an improvement moving forward.

“We are in a process and we need to get better. I said when we won three games in a row that we couldn’t expect everything would now be nice. That is not the reality of football.

“We are in the situation we are in. I am not any kind of Messiah, this team has been struggling a little bit and we just need to make sure this run is over very soon. We need to make sure we get the best out of all the players. We need to improve altogether as a team. That is our work to do.

“We need to look at ourselves in the mirror and understand why we are not winning these games and make sure we get stronger for the next one because we know it is not going to be easy against Ipswich on Friday. Hopefully today is our wake-up call.”

January will be crucial for QPR

The display against Millwall was a major worry, and after watching that you would think that the January window is coming at just the right time.

We shouldn’t forget that Cifuentes has done a good job on the whole since his appointment, but it’s pretty clear that new additions are needed to help this squad if they are to stay in the Championship.

So, it will be interesting to see what sort of backing he receives, and whether he decides to look into the Scandinavian market given his previous experience in the game.

Championship Table (As it stands December 26th) Team P GD Pts 21 Huddersfield Town 24 -14 25 22 QPR 24 -15 20 23 Sheffield Wednesday 22 -22 16 24 Rotherham United 22 -26 16

The fans will appreciate the honesty of Cifuentes here, as he hasn’t tried to deflect from what was a poor display, and it’s now about bouncing back on Friday at Ipswich, in what is an extremely difficult challenge for QPR.