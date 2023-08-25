Carlos Corberan has admitted he will have to use the loan market if he is to bring in any signings over the last week of the window.

The Baggies have brought in £7million from the sale of Dara O'Shea to Burnley back in July, but despite the two signings of Josh Maja and Jeremy Sarmiento, the Baggies haven't added to their ranks at all.

Combined with the departure of five first-team players in the window, the Smethwick outfit are looking very light - and that could have huge implications for Corberan, who admits he 'needs one or two incomings'.

What has Carlos Corberan said about West Brom's final week in the transfer window?

Speaking ahead of the Baggies' clash against Middlesbrough on Saturday, Corberan said that the playing squad would need to be increased by at least 'one or two' players before he is content about the season going ahead.

The Spaniard said: “Unfortunately, sometimes, I do not know what can happen. I say unfortunately because I would like to control what happens, but there are certain things that I cannot control.

"What I know is that we are going to need one player as a minimum to strengthen our squad, or two players. This is, for me, how we will cover all of the needs that we have.

“We need to improve in one or two positions. We need to see what happens in the market and react in a positive way in order to have as much of a competitive squad as possible. We know what we need as a club and we need to try and achieve what we want. The target is always, and has always been, to strengthen our squad.

"I always say that the loans and the free markets are the only two we can watch.

"The markets with fees and deals where we have to pay compensation are not our markets this year. In the other two markets, normally the free player market is more important at the beginning of the summer. The loan market happens more in the last two weeks of the market."

Will West Brom have enough to maintain a promotion push this season without any signings?

It's unlikely that the Baggies will have enough for an automatic promotion push. Let’s make that clear. They’re already five points behind the title leaders Ipswich and Leicester and with the squad depth of other clubs outside of the leading duo, there will be a mountain to climb if they are to miraculously finish in the top two.

The play-off picture looks slightly better, though the Baggies still lack a lot of depth. They haven't fully recovered from the sale of Dara O'Shea to Burnley earlier in the season, with Semi Ajayi and Cedric Kipre looking somewhat shaky on the ball - as evidenced in their opening day loss to Blackburn Rovers.

Elsewhere, a new central midfielder was needed amid Jake Livermore's departure to Watford on a free transfer - and even within those constraints, the further losses of Tom Rogic and Taylor Gardner-Hickman - with the latter joining Bristol City on loan - have only furthered the need to sign someone in the engine room.

At present, only Jayson Molumby, John Swift and Okay Yokuslu are the strong contenders for a first-team spot - though Alex Mowatt and Nathaniel Chalobah can also ply their trade in the middle. Yet with Chalobah’s future looking bleak, there is definitely scope for another target to come in.

Even loans could be helpful. Jeremy Sarmiento has landed from Brighton, but the Baggies, if under financial constraints, should add to their temporary incomings if they are to reach the top level.