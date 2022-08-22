“We need to hold firm” – Barnsley fan pundit gives verdict on future of 22-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Following Barnsley’s relegation to League One last season, there have naturally been questions over the future of certain players at the club this season.

One person in particular who’s been subject to speculation this summer is Callum Styles who was a standout player for the Tykes last season as he made 43 league appearances for his side.

Newly promoted Premier League sides Fulham and Bournemouth have been credited with interested according to a report from The Mirror whilst the Yorkshire Post named Nottingham Forest and Hungarian side Ferencvaros as potential destinations.

However, Barnsley have managed to keep hold of their player so far and with the transfer window having just over a week remaining, we asked FLW’s Barnsley fan pundit Joe Beardsall whether he thinks his club will cash in on the midfielder this summer: “I’m going to stick my neck on the line at this point and say that Callum Styles will remain a Barnsley player until at least January.

“The reason I think this is because his performances last season were nowhere near his standard. He’s such a talented player, I’ve said it before I think he will go on to play in the Premier League.

“I think he’s going to be an absolute star but he underperformed, like many of the Barnsley players last season, quite a lot and for that reason I think that teams are only willing to take Callum Styles on a cheap deal and I don’t think we have any reason to sell him for cheap.

“I think we need to get the value of his worth and for me that’s £3million plus so I don’t see the compromise in this at the moment.

“I think that teams will not be willing to pay the big bucks for him because I think he’s a player who, yes has shown talent, but last season didn’t do it enough and so I think that actually he’s going to stay at Barnsley.

“I think that’s a good thing for us because last few weeks we’ve started to see his real performances again and see him improving so I think actually it’ll be really good for us and his career as well if he stays at Barnsley, gets back to being the confident Callum that we know who can smash it in for 25 yards out and score absolute worldie goals and then get his big move to a Championship club that he will deserve once he’s earned it by playing well for Barnsley this season.

“So for me I don’t think he’ll leave, I think he will stay and I think Barnsley would be wise not to take any lower offers, we need to get his value if we are going to sell him because he’d be more valuable staying with us and playing well rather than taking a million for him for example.

“So I think we need to hold firm and get the right value.”

The Verdict:

It’s hard to disagree with Joe’s point of view on this one. Whilst Styles was an outstanding player for Barnsley last season, it’s worth remembering that he was a high point in a team that got relegated and therefore in the grand scheme of things it doesn’t mean he played as well as he could’ve throughout the year.

A step down to League One could be exactly what he needs to gain some confidence and get back to playing at the top of his game in a team that should be doing a lot better than it was last season.

As Joe says, you can’t imagine any side will be willing to pay too much for a player that was part of a relegated side and is now performing in League One but for the Tykes, it’s not worth letting him go for less than they believe he’s worth.