This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday were seemingly coasting to automatic promotion back to the Championship at the second time of asking, but the last seven days have well and truly thrown a spanner in the works.

After 23 league matches unbeaten, it was their South Yorkshire neighbours Barnsley who ended the streak with a 4-2 win at Oakwell on Tuesday, but the Owls were expected to put things right when they made the long trip to Forest Green Rovers on Sunday afternoon.

Despite dominating the ball with 67 per cent possession, Wednesday succumbed to a 1-0 defeat thanks to Jordon Garrick's 35th-minute strike, in a result which leaves Ipswich Town just three points behind them with the same amount of matches played.

Sooner rather than later, Wednesday will know what division they are in for next season and transfer plans will have to start being put into place, and defender Aden Flint could be at the forefront of those.

Having arrived on loan from Stoke City in January to replace Mark McGuinness, the 33-year-old has appeared 10 times in all competitions and for the most part has been a rock at the back, and that is why Darren Moore is seemingly open to signing him on a permanent basis this summer when his Potters contract expires.

That is a deal that FLW's Wednesday fan pundit Callum Maxted could get behind regardless of the division they find themselves in for the 2023-24 season as he believes Flint's know-how can be of use in more ways than just on the pitch.

"I think I would sign him permanently, just because he'd be good cover to have and provide us with that experience," Callum told Football League World.

"If we do go up I think we'd bring some more defenders in, so he'd probably drop down the pecking order to be honest.

"But he's been a good signing so far and I think that he's had his moments where he's been a bit dodgy but I think that we need to have that experience in there at some point.

"With quite a young back-line as well I think having that experienced defender there who knows it and has done it can prove vital for next season, hopefully if we do go up."

The Verdict

Flint has been around for a while and despite his standout performances coming in League One with Bristol City, where he once scored 14 goals in a season, he has also been steady and solid in the Championship too.

You know what you're getting with Flint - he's never particularly had much pace but he is strong and in both boxes he is aerially dominant.

That is why he has been very good for the most part at Wednesday - because some League One teams go direct and he can mop those attacks up with ease.

On a free transfer and a reasonable wage, Flint would surely be a decent addition to the Owls squad on a full-time basis this coming summer.