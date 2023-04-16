Jon Dahl Tomasson has admitted the fitness and form of Ben Brereton Diaz is a concern.

The Blackburn Rovers manager has hinted that the Chile international could be rested midweek as fitness issues have been raised regarding the star striker.

The Lancashire club suffered a blow in their bid to earn a top six finish this season with a 0-0 draw to Hull City on Saturday.

Ben Brereton Diaz concerns for Blackburn?

Brereton Diaz has been unable to hit the goal scoring heights of the previous campaign, having bagged just 12 in the league compared to his tally of 22 last year.

Tomasson has explained that he will hold discussions with the forward over his recent form, with his last goal coming in the FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Sheffield United in March.

Brereton Diaz has now gone four games without a goal in the league, which has played a role in seeing the team lose ground in the race for the play-off places.

Rovers are currently sixth but only lead the chasing pack by one point with just five games to go.

The 23-year-old was placed on the bench for the side’s 1-0 loss to Birmingham City at the start of the month due to nursing an injury, but fitness issues remain despite starting the following three games.

“We need to look at each player in this situation and need to use the squad as well," said Tomasson, via LancsLive.

“That’s also why we need to have good conversations in the next couple of days who will be ready to start.

“I think Ben has scored a lot of goals for us this season and he could have had a couple of goals today as well if we had done some of the right choices.

“He will do his best for Rovers, he’s a great lad.”

Brereton Diaz is set to feature in his final run of Rovers games with his contract expiring at the end of the campaign.

Speculation has linked him with a move to La Liga, but the next step in his career is yet to be made official with a contract renewal with Blackburn looking increasingly unlikely.

Can Blackburn earn a play-off place with current form?

The draw to Hull will be a hugely frustrating result for supporters given the way the game played out, making it now four games without a win in the league.

Brereton Diaz’s lack of goals in recent games will be a concern.

Tomasson will need their star man to be firing on all cylinders to give the team a chance at promotion.

While Blackburn still hold a top six place, results will need to improve as the chasing pack are now breathing down their neck.