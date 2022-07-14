“We need to free up that wage bill” – Birmingham City fan pundit identifies two Blues players Eustace could look to offload this summer

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are hoping they can have a much better season in 2022/23 following their 20th place finish last year.

Despite the fact the ownership of the club going into the new campaign is still unknown, Lee Bowyer was recently dismissed of his duties as manager at the club whilst John Eustace arrived in his place.

Therefore, the new boss is hoping he can improve the side going into the new season to try and allow them to push further up the table.

Aside from just signing new names though, this will include looking at players who could potentially make a move away this summer.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Birmingham City fan pundit Tom Oxland who he would look to offload ahead of the campaign: “I think there’s probably a few players we could do with offloading this summer.

“They are good personalities around the ground but realistically, we need to free up that wage bill and I think two players that could to mind instantly are Harlee Dean and Neil Etheridge.

“However, I would be more than happy keeping them because we need more senior players in the squad so if there’s no guarantee of signings then I’d be more than happy to keep them around.”

The Verdict:

This somewhat sums up Birmingham City right now. Despite the fact that Dean and Etheridge could probably leave the club right now, with the club having only signed two players on loan so far this summer, they may need to stay to help the team anyway.

Looking at the financials, the Blues could definitely do with freeing up some space on the wage bill and these are two players that could get moves elsewhere so they would make sense.

However, the club also don’t want to be left short of players so as Tom says, it’s best for Eustace to see who he can bring in this summer before getting anyone out of the club.