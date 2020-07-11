Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘We need to be more attacking’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to Saturday’s well earned point

7 mins ago

Nottingham Forest earned a hard-fought point at Preston North End on Saturday, which helps cement a place in the top six for Sabri Lamouchi’s side.

The Reds took the lead through Lewis Grabban’s calm penalty in the first five minutes, which took the forward’s goal total for the season to 20.

The lead was short-lived as Jayden Stockley equalised just ten minutes later, and in truth neither side looked as though they were set to get a winner in the second-half.

Forest stay in fifth and are six points ahead of seventh-placed Swansea City, who are their nearest rivals when it comes to dropping outside of the play-off places.

Lamouchi will be hoping that his side can earn the points needed to secure a play-off place in the final three games of the campaign, although their next game is actually against Steve Cooper’s Swans team.

Here’s how Forest supporters reacted to the 1-1 draw with Preston…

