‘We need to be more attacking’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to Saturday’s well earned point

Nottingham Forest earned a hard-fought point at Preston North End on Saturday, which helps cement a place in the top six for Sabri Lamouchi’s side.

The Reds took the lead through Lewis Grabban’s calm penalty in the first five minutes, which took the forward’s goal total for the season to 20.

The lead was short-lived as Jayden Stockley equalised just ten minutes later, and in truth neither side looked as though they were set to get a winner in the second-half.

Forest stay in fifth and are six points ahead of seventh-placed Swansea City, who are their nearest rivals when it comes to dropping outside of the play-off places.

Lamouchi will be hoping that his side can earn the points needed to secure a play-off place in the final three games of the campaign, although their next game is actually against Steve Cooper’s Swans team.

Here’s how Forest supporters reacted to the 1-1 draw with Preston…

We’re actually gonna bottle play offs — keiran (@keiranb0161) July 11, 2020

Thought we did well. Not brilliant but a big improvement on midweek and a point takes us closer plus we have our 20 goal man at last!!!! — Debs🇪🇺❤️ (@deblee_smith) July 11, 2020

#JusticeForJoão game was crying out for some creativity today — PoorNameChoices (@AwfulNameChoice) July 11, 2020

Great hard fought point. Jenkinson and costa played well and well done to grabs hitting the 20 mark #NFFC — Jamie North (@JamieNorth1) July 11, 2020

Yep! No way near good enough for play offs — Daz Price (@08_darren) July 11, 2020

Another game where we have not had a shot in target from open play. What ever happens this season we need to be more attacking next — Graeme Smith (@twiglet018) July 11, 2020

If we bottle getting into the playoffs, just cos Sabri is to stubborn to play Carvalho, Mr Marikanis won’t be best pleased!! — Mickey (@mickey_day) July 11, 2020