“We need to address that” – Chris Wilder shares insight into summer transfer plans

Chris Wilder has revealed that he would like to add leaders to his squad at Middlesbrough next season, in conversation with the Northern Echo.

The report states that his desire to add players with natural leadership qualities is regardless of what division they are playing their football in next season, with the Premier League still a genuine possibility.

Boro head to Preston North End on Saturday to conclude the normal Championship season, with the Teessiders relying on dropped points from either Luton Town or Sheffield United.

Speaking to the Northern Echo about adding leaders to the squad for the 2022/23 campaign, Wilder said: “You need that balance.

“I’ve got to say, I do think it’s (leadership) one thing this squad misses and something we need to address in the summer. They’re a good group, but they are pretty quiet.

“Some lead by example, and a couple who are out of the team are leaders who you would maybe want in the team, but they’re not in the team for a reason. The (Neil) Taylors and the (Lee) Peltiers are leaders, they have the experience, but they’re not in the team, so that’s difficult.

“So, definitely, we need to address that in the summer. It’s a balance, it is a combination between attitude, ability, technical and tactical attributes, and leadership qualities as well.

“This is a long, hard season, and it isn’t always going to go your way. From a mentality point of view, it’s huge in sport, it’s huge in football and it’s definitely important for me as a manager because we know the challenges that exist.”

The verdict

With their division for next season yet to be determined, adding leaders is something that Wilder appears to be set to address this summer.

Football is a balancing game, and with Wilder indicating that he has a quiet group at his disposal, it is also important that he does not go the other way and add too many leaders.

The likes of Jonny Howson and Paddy McNair certainly show levels of leadership in Boro colours but the addition of another couple of players with a similar presence seems to be the target.

Should promotion to the Premier League be secured, then they will be targeting moves for those leaders that have experience in England’s top flight.