‘We need this man back’, ‘Bring. Him. Home’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to player milestone elsewhere

Nottingham Forest loanee Brennan Johnson has been named Lincoln City’s Young Player of the Season for 2020/21, which has drawn an excited response from many Reds fans.

The 19-year-old joined the League One side on loan back in September and been nothing short of sensational – scoring 12 goals and adding 13 assists as he helped the Imps surprise many and qualify for the play-offs.

Johnson has flourished under Michael Appleton at Sincil Bank, featuring as an attacking midfielder and across the forward line as he proved a near-constant nuisance for opposition defences.

The Forest loanee’s performances have been rewarded as the Wales international has been named Lincoln’s Young Player of the Season award.

Our 2020/21 Young Player of the Season ⭐️ Congratulations, Brennan 👊 pic.twitter.com/FZS0ImEffS — Lincoln City FC (@LincolnCity_FC) May 14, 2021

Johnson’s full focus, for the time being, will be on helping the Imps get past Sunderland and qualifying for the League One play-off final at Wembley later this month.

8 of these 20 players never scored a goal for Nottingham Forest – Can you identify them?

1 of 20 Did Guy Moussi ever score a goal for Nottingham Forest? Yes No

Once their season is done, however, the teenager will return to Forest and it seems the City Ground faithful are already excited about the prospect of having him as part of Chris Hughton’s squad next season.

His Young Player of the Season award certainly seems to have left supporters enthused, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts…

#OneOfOurOwn looking forward to seeing him back on Trentside next season. But first go and inspire the Imps to playoff glory. 💫 #NFFC https://t.co/UHNFFDoaP2 — Dave⭐️⭐️ (@dj_zotov) May 15, 2021

We need this man back at #NFFC ✊ https://t.co/trHPYXSE7D — Forest Guy (@the_forest_guy) May 14, 2021

Let's hope he has a big season for us next year #NFFC https://t.co/audDoWBoJv — Holly Victoria (@Holly_VicUK) May 14, 2021

Congratulations 👏 hopefully get a chance next season https://t.co/wlJkDtYOwf — Mark NFFC⭐️⭐️ (@MarkWinNFFC) May 14, 2021

Invest in the youth or lose the youth and continue to wallow somewhere between the play-offs and relegation until the end of time. — benjamin (@benjiwarnes365) May 14, 2021

Bring. Him. Home — Foozinho (@foozinho) May 14, 2021