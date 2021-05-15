Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘We need this man back’, ‘Bring. Him. Home’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to player milestone elsewhere

Published

8 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest loanee Brennan Johnson has been named Lincoln City’s Young Player of the Season for 2020/21, which has drawn an excited response from many Reds fans. 

The 19-year-old joined the League One side on loan back in September and been nothing short of sensational – scoring 12 goals and adding 13 assists as he helped the Imps surprise many and qualify for the play-offs.

Johnson has flourished under Michael Appleton at Sincil Bank, featuring as an attacking midfielder and across the forward line as he proved a near-constant nuisance for opposition defences.

The Forest loanee’s performances have been rewarded as the Wales international has been named Lincoln’s Young Player of the Season award.

Johnson’s full focus, for the time being, will be on helping the Imps get past Sunderland and qualifying for the League One play-off final at Wembley later this month.

Once their season is done, however, the teenager will return to Forest and it seems the City Ground faithful are already excited about the prospect of having him as part of Chris Hughton’s squad next season.

His Young Player of the Season award certainly seems to have left supporters enthused, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts…


