Barnsley are once again going into the January transfer window firmly within the play-off picture in League One.

A run of five wins from their last six league games has left the Tykes sat fifth in the table and four points clear of seventh-placed Stockport County, just outside the play-off positions.

Barnsley have secured a play-off finish in League One in each of the last three seasons but have been unable to convert that into an all-important promotion to the Championship. They are now into their fourth season since they last tasted second-tier football and this January window could provide them with a crucial boost to help them get over the line this term.

If Barnsley can get the January window right and add a little more quality to their squad, they will be well set to have another shot at League One’s post-season.

Barnsley need to add a striker in January

Tykes boss Darrell Clarke admitted to the Yorkshire Post recently that there is “a lot of work going on in the background”, so you would expect Barnsley to have a fairly busy January.

They have already secured their first addition of the window, with Shamrock Rovers utility man Neil Farrugia making the switch to Oakwell at the end of last week. The 25-year-old Irishman can play in either wing-back role, or further forward, so represents a valuable addition to Darrell Clarke’s side.

We asked FLW’s resident Tykes pundit, Andy Symcox, which position Barnsley should target in the remainder of the transfer window, and which style of player he’d like to see join the club.

Andy said: “A lot of fans, including myself, felt that we needed three (at the start of the window) – a goalkeeper, a left-sided midfielder or left wing-back and a striker.

“We’ve already signed Neil Farrugia from Shamrock Rovers as a left wing-back, so if we were only able to add one more, for me, it would be a striker.

“Specifically, a fox in the box. We’re creating many chances, but need that person who can put the ball in from two, five and six yards out.”

Barnsley need more support for Davis Keillor-Dunn

In recent games, Davis Keillor-Dunn and Max Watters have led the line in Clarke’s 3-5-2 system.

Keillor-Dunn has enjoyed an impressive start to his time at Oakwell and already has nine league goals to his name after making the move from Mansfield Town in the summer.

After Keillor-Dunn, only midfielder Adam Phillips (who takes Barnsley’s penalties) has scored over five league goals.

Barnsley Top Scorers 24/25, league only (As per Fotmob) Davis Keillor-Dunn 9 Adam Phillips 7 Jonathan Russell 4 Max Watters 4 Stephen Humphrys 4 Marc Roberts 3

Strikers Max Watters and Stephen Humphrys have four apiece while Sam Cosgrove (pictured) is struggling with just a single strike to his name.

Bolton Wanderers are the only side in League One’s top half who have conceded more than Barnsley so far in 2024/25, and if the Tykes are unable to tighten up in the second half of the season, they’ll need as much firepower as they can get.

They have been linked with a move for Ilkeston Town striker Tom Cursons, who is scoring for fun in the Northern Premier League. But, with competition from the likes of Bolton, Derby and Peterborough, that could prove to be a difficult deal to get over the line.