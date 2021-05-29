Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘We need someone else’, ‘Absolutely dreadful’ – These Swansea City fans react to key figure following disappointing defeat

Published

3 mins ago

on

Swansea City missed out on promotion to the Premier League as they were beaten 2-0 by Brentford at Wembley this afternoon.

The Welsh side went into the game with optimism after defeating Barnsley over two legs but they were up against it today after an early Ivan Toney penalty put the Bees one up, before Emiliano Marcondes doubled the advantage in the 20th minute.

From there, the Swans struggled to make a mark on the game in truth, and it was effectively game over when Jay Fulton was dismissed in the second half.

As you would expect, the loss brought extra scrutiny on boss Steve Cooper, who has been criticised by some fans following the failure to win promotion.

Whilst it was always going to be tough in a one-off game, some were not pleased with the game management from the side today, and the negative style in the past.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Cooper from Twitter…


