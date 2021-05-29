‘We need someone else’, ‘Absolutely dreadful’ – These Swansea City fans react to key figure following disappointing defeat

Swansea City missed out on promotion to the Premier League as they were beaten 2-0 by Brentford at Wembley this afternoon.

The Welsh side went into the game with optimism after defeating Barnsley over two legs but they were up against it today after an early Ivan Toney penalty put the Bees one up, before Emiliano Marcondes doubled the advantage in the 20th minute.

From there, the Swans struggled to make a mark on the game in truth, and it was effectively game over when Jay Fulton was dismissed in the second half.

As you would expect, the loss brought extra scrutiny on boss Steve Cooper, who has been criticised by some fans following the failure to win promotion.

Whilst it was always going to be tough in a one-off game, some were not pleased with the game management from the side today, and the negative style in the past.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Cooper from Twitter…

Ok im going say it, only thing good that can come this game is Cooper is gone, never I thought I see my team get playoff final and the same time say we have be absolutely dreadful and boring to watch 80% the season #Swans — Steven Thomas (@Tomobiffo) May 29, 2021

Steve Cooper has done an amazing job with the Swans however, I wouldn't be sad to see him go. An accumulation of reasons for me. Would be interested to see which way the club moves if it is the case he leaves. Obscure appointments have always worked well for us. #Swans — jordan PEDRO hopkins (@jordanhopkins12) May 29, 2021

Days like today make you think we miss Graham Potter. I don’t dislike Cooper but think we need some else. Problem is there’s no one out there. Whoever is in charge next season has probably 7/8 players to work with. #SCFC #Swans — 𝗗𝗮𝗳 𝗟𝗲𝘄𝗶𝘀 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🦢 (@daf_lewis_) May 29, 2021

I will be absolutely gutted if Steve Cooper is to leave. Back-to-back play-offs and improving results wise. Performances on the eye are sometimes questionable but you can't deny he's done a fantastic job for us. #Swans — Rhys (@SCFC_Rhys2) May 29, 2021

Steve cooper post match interview sounded very coy like he's off….. 'i look back on my last 2 years with Swansea with fondness'.

That's him to palace then #Swans — Martyn Standish💙 (@martinwithayyy) May 29, 2021

Wow. Cooper did NOT get his guys ready for today at all. #Swans #EFLplayoff — Andrew Lord (@lordandrew1) May 29, 2021