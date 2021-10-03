Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘We need some serious money’, ‘Hopefully he doesn’t get unsettled’ – These Stoke City fans react as Everton & Spurs target key man

Published

7 mins ago

on

Stoke City could face a big battle to keep hold of Harry Souttar, with Everton and Tottenham believed to be monitoring the centre-back.

The 22-year-old has been outstanding for Michael O’Neill’s side this season, impressing with how he dominates the striker along with his composure in possession.

Unsurprisingly, such form has made him a massive fans favourite at the Bet365 Stadium, whilst it’s also attracted attention from the Premier League, after The Sun claimed the Toffees and Spurs are keeping tabs on the Australian international.

As you would expect, this is not the news that the Stoke fans wanted to hear, as they recognise just how good Souttar is.

Nevertheless, some are aware that the appeal of the Premier League may be too much for the defender, but they would want a huge fee before the club considered cashing in.

Here we look at some of the reaction from fans on Twitter…


