‘We need some serious money’, ‘Hopefully he doesn’t get unsettled’ – These Stoke City fans react as Everton & Spurs target key man

Stoke City could face a big battle to keep hold of Harry Souttar, with Everton and Tottenham believed to be monitoring the centre-back.

The 22-year-old has been outstanding for Michael O’Neill’s side this season, impressing with how he dominates the striker along with his composure in possession.

Unsurprisingly, such form has made him a massive fans favourite at the Bet365 Stadium, whilst it’s also attracted attention from the Premier League, after The Sun claimed the Toffees and Spurs are keeping tabs on the Australian international.

As you would expect, this is not the news that the Stoke fans wanted to hear, as they recognise just how good Souttar is.

Nevertheless, some are aware that the appeal of the Premier League may be too much for the defender, but they would want a huge fee before the club considered cashing in.

Here we look at some of the reaction from fans on Twitter…

I could just about stomach Collins going but if we sell Souttar, when we really don’t need to, then the club can’t be having premiership ambitions. — TVGC (@dukey365) October 3, 2021

Hopefully we can keeo him this season , also playing well for us is better than sitting on a big clubs bench for younger players , at least that is how i see it , move where they will play you — John Farrar (@Johnnyfstoke) October 3, 2021

The only way we'll keep him is to get promoted. But if Collins went for 12m we need some serious money for him. — Mick Yates💙 (@HappyPotterer) October 3, 2021

I said on Friday he will lift a top trophy within5 years. The guy is immense. I watched him on Friday closely and he is a natural leader. — sean lockett (@seanlockett) October 3, 2021

Being tipped off is one thing but hopefully he doesn’t get unsettled by the speculation! Realistically he needs to play not be sat on some top clubs bench so that might be a factor- would be great to see him with Stoke in PL! — Richard Adams (@adamsrt11) October 3, 2021

We all know Pete that Stoke will eventually sell to anyone who offers a few measly bucks above 10mil — Darren Reece (@DarrenReece8) October 3, 2021

The lad will definitely play in the premier League, hopefully with Stoke. — frank63 (@frank6341002521) October 3, 2021