‘We need people like you’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to message from Stan Collymore

Stan Collymore has suggested he sees similarities between current Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis and his predecessor Fawaz Al-Hasawi in a message to Reds fans, which has caused a stir among the City Ground faithful.

Chris Hughton was sacked by the East Midlands club this morning after a dreadful start to the season has left Forest bottom of the Championship with just one point from seven games.

That means the second tier outfit are now searching for a sixth permanent manager since Marinakis took ownership of the club back in May 2017 – a record that does not reflect well on the Greek businessman.

Collymore joined with fans to protest Al-Hasawi’s ownership of the club ahead of the Kuwaiti’s departure and with Forest once again going through a very difficult period, he took to Twitter to send a message to supporters and draw links between Marinakis and his predecessor.

When I went to Fawaz's home years back, he mentioned a few times his preferred buyer was Marinakis, a friend. I can see the similarities now. Sending love to Trickies everywhere. 🙌🏽 — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) September 15, 2021

It seems Collymore’s thoughts are echoed by the City Ground faithful, with many Forest fans taking to Twitter to thank their former striker for his message and back his comments.

Thanks Stan, club legend. We need people like you to be our voice, because the loyal 24000 forest fans there tonight aren't being listened to. #NFFC — adrian clarke (@adrianclarke64) September 15, 2021

Thanks Stan, these are difficult times. Very avarage team….Can’t legislate for the manager buying/loaning another 10 poor players — Old Big Head (@arenanottingham) September 16, 2021

We deserve better — ADJI (@Redandrew777) September 15, 2021

Madness Stan … — Conor McKeever (@conorjmckeever) September 15, 2021

Need another protest , enough is enough ⚽️😪 — sophie (@forest433) September 15, 2021

Is it all just an elaborate money laundering scam Stanley? They don’t seem to give a damn about running the club properly. — Guy Smith (@Guy_Smith) September 16, 2021

Thing is Stan. #NFFC. Fans seem to think the problems at @nffc will disappear with the manager. But the problems were there long before Chris Hughton. They’ll still be there with the next manager. — Mark. (@thespiritof_69) September 16, 2021