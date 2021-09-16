Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘We need people like you’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to message from Stan Collymore

Stan Collymore has suggested he sees similarities between current Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis and his predecessor Fawaz Al-Hasawi in a message to Reds fans, which has caused a stir among the City Ground faithful. 

Chris Hughton was sacked by the East Midlands club this morning after a dreadful start to the season has left Forest bottom of the Championship with just one point from seven games.

That means the second tier outfit are now searching for a sixth permanent manager since Marinakis took ownership of the club back in May 2017 – a record that does not reflect well on the Greek businessman.

Collymore joined with fans to protest Al-Hasawi’s ownership of the club ahead of the Kuwaiti’s departure and with Forest once again going through a very difficult period, he took to Twitter to send a message to supporters and draw links between Marinakis and his predecessor.

It seems Collymore’s thoughts are echoed by the City Ground faithful, with many Forest fans taking to Twitter to thank their former striker for his message and back his comments.

Read their reaction here:


