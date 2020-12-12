‘We need more attacking players on the pitch’ – Many Millwall fans react to team news against Middlesbrough

Millwall will be hoping to end their nine-match winless Championship run when they travel to Middlesbrough this afternoon.

Gary Rowett’s side came from behind to earn a share of the spoils against Queens Park Rangers in midweek, but the Lions have now collected just three points from their previous 27 available.

But there’s no time to dwell on recent results for Millwall, who’re back in action against a Boro side that have the joint-third best defensive record under Neil Warnock, and sit 11th in the table.

Millwall are enduring a wretched run of form, their worst in the league for almost six years, but a first victory at the Riverside since 2014 could see them climb back into the top-half of the Championship table.

And Rowett has named his starting XI for the game on Teeside, making just one changes from the QPR draw as Ryan Leonard returns to the side in place of Shaun Williams, whose on the bench.

And here, we’ve been looking at how the Lions faithful have been to Rowett’s line-up:

Why are we playing 5 at the back again? — Lyndon🎸 (@KiNG_Najarvez) December 12, 2020

Just looks so defensive. We need more attacking players on the pitch. — The Griffin (@AlexjGriffin21) December 12, 2020

5 at the back! Didn’t look threatening at all until we changed it to 4 and jeds gotta be dropped for burey he needs competition kick up the ass looks lazy — jamie Hinchcliffe! (@jamieHinchcliff) December 12, 2020

5 at the back and Smith on the bench again… boring! — Anthony Carroll (@ACarroll_94) December 12, 2020

Soooo defensive! — Jack (@Jack60436388) December 12, 2020

5 at the back again properly cba https://t.co/rcHqRfXGCq — Joe (@Joew_mfc) December 12, 2020

Terrible decision. How can he not play Burey and/so Smith. Not enough height up front. Not enough energy in midfield. https://t.co/fUnTrjcnMF — The Football Theorist (@_FootballTheory) December 12, 2020