Coventry City are eyeing a potential move for Chelsea youngster Sam Rak-Sakyi this January.

According to The Evening Standard, the Sky Blues are hoping to secure the signing of the 19-year-old on loan for the second half of the campaign.

Rak-Sakyi has yet to make his breakthrough with the Blues first team squad, so will be looking to go somewhere that will give him regular game time.

Manager Frank Lampard has an obvious connection to the London club from his time as both player and manager there, which could open the door for the midfielder to join.

Sam Rak-Sakyi transfer verdict

When asked about the prospect of signing Rak-Sakyi, FLW’s Coventry fan pundit Ryan Murphy claimed he is happy to see the youngster join the club.

However, he has also suggested that he wants to see more experience added to the team before the market shuts on 3 February.

“Regarding signing the young Chelsea midfielder who is rumoured to be coming here on loan, I’m hearing it could possibly be agreed but Chelsea are waiting on what could happen in their window and what players are coming in and out before they release their youngsters,” Murphy told Football League World.

“So, that might be what the issue is here, and we just have to wait until nearer the end of January, which is fine.

“He seems like a good player, and we definitely need some energy and some players that are going to be hungry, have a point to prove and want to come out and play a lot of football, and that could do us good.

“But, that still leaves us without a senior leader.

“We need leaders in there.

“Ben Sheaf is injured now again, he’s going to be out another five, six weeks, which is just the story every season, he’s always out for long periods.

“He’s the only leader you’ve got really, so it’s all well and good bringing in young players on loan but you’ve got to add someone that’s got experience, knows the league inside out and is going to add a bit of nastiness into the side.

“We’re just too much of a nice team.

Ben Sheaf's midfield stats 2024/25 (as of Jan. 16th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 65.45 Pass Completion (%) 85.10 Progressive Passes 7.76 Progressive Carries 1.46 Successful Take-ons 0.62 Touches in the Opposition Area 1.13 Progressive Passes Received 1.46

“No one’s getting stuck in much, it’s too nicey-nice, we’re too easy to play against.

“We need some horrible veterans in there who are going to get you through games with their experience and not get bullied.

“I’m happy for these loan signings to come in, but you need someone senior to come in alongside them as well.”

Coventry are currently 16th in the Championship table, six points clear of the relegation zone.

Sam Rak-Sakyi signing is a solid addition

Bringing in someone like Rak-Sakyi to flesh out the team’s midfield options is a solid bit of January business for Coventry if they can get it done.

The connection to Lampard is obvious, and that is one of the bonuses of bringing him in as manager.

This will be a great opportunity for the 19-year-old to prove himself at this level, should the move go through.

The Sky Blues need something this month because it’s been a very underwhelming campaign for the club so far.