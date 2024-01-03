Highlights Southampton are looking to strengthen their attacking options in the January transfer window to help them secure a top two spot in the Championship.

Southampton have been linked with moves to bolster their attacking options this January.

The Saints are hunting down a top two spot in the Championship, with the gap to second place Ipswich Town closing to three points after the busy winter schedule.

Finn Azaz and Danny Ings are both players that have been mentioned as possible targets for the south coast club during the mid-season transfer window.

However, they face competition from Middlesbrough for the Aston Villa midfielder, and it remains to be seen whether West Ham will cash in on Ings at this stage.

The 31-year-old spent three seasons with Southampton from 2018 to 2021 before making the switch to Villa and then West Ham.

FLW’s Southampton fan pundit gives transfer plan verdict

FLW’s Southampton fan pundit Martin Sanders believes that reinforcement in attack could be a smart use of the January transfer window.

However, he has claimed that Ings should be seen as the greater priority, as someone who can play through the middle is an area he feels needs strengthening.

“I watched him (Azaz) play against us at St. Mary’s just before Christmas, I didn’t think he was great but he’s a decent player,” Sanders told Football League World.

“Could be a good signing.

“I still feel that we need the finished article to play through the middle.

“I think Saints are at a crossroads in the transfer window.

“Saints are at a crossroads in the transfer window because they’ve got a really good squad, and with the average points per game right now we’re getting second.

“But to really, really crack on, we need a forward.

“For me, Danny Ings is potentially brilliant.

“We need somebody to go through the middle and score goals.

“But yeah, I’m excited about both the potential above signings.

“Are they better than what we’ve already got? [Samuel] Edozie’s been brilliant, Ryan Fraser’s been brilliant.

“Some of our wide players have been really good this season, but yeah we won’t say no to any of those.”

Southampton league position

Azaz spent the first half of the season on loan with Plymouth Argyle, but is now reportedly closing in on a move to Middlesbrough.

Meanwhile, Ings has struggled for game time in Moyes’ side this campaign, featuring just 10 times so far, with only one appearance coming as a start.

Southampton are third in the Championship table, three points behind Ipswich in second.

A potentially pivotal month for Southampton

Southampton have done really well to gain ground on Ipswich and take advantage of their poor form.

But they still find themselves outside the automatic promotion places despite their impressive points haul.

The team has been in very impressive form since the end of September, so it is difficult to judge whether this team really needs much more to compete in the Championship.

It does put the club in a tricky position, but someone like Ings coming in might make the difference in their battle with the Tractor Boys.