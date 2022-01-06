‘We must have someone lined up’, ‘Risky’ – These Sunderland fans react to player departure

Sunderland have already been active in the early stages of the January transfer window in terms of incomings following the arrival of Northern Irish youngster Trai Hume from Linfield.

Man City’s Patrick Roberts could soon follow but it is an outgoing that has happened next at the Stadium of Light, with young Will Harris departing for League Two side Barrow until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old, who was born in nearby South Shields, signed for the League One high-flyers in 2020 after being released by Burnley.

Having only scored twice for the under-23’s last season in the Premier League 2 competition, expectations wouldn’t have exactly been high for Harris going into the 2021-22 campaign, but he’s found a prolific side to his game.

10 goals in nine appearances for the development squad has seen him given a chance in the first-team under Lee Johnson, with three EFL Trophy starts and a further three substitute appearances in League One to add to his record.

Harris will continue his development though in Cumbria with Mark Cooper’s side, who currently sit in 19th position in League Two and will be hoping that Harris can provide the goals to fire the Holker Street side up the table.

Sunderland fans have been reacting to Harris’ temporary departure on social media – let’s see what they’ve been saying.

We must have someone lined up to let him go https://t.co/BjpBa1ZnzK — Steven Elliott (@ElliottSAFC) January 6, 2022

Risky…some arrivals lined up then? https://t.co/TQJ7crA3aJ — Chris Simpson (@chrissimpson164) January 6, 2022

Good move for the lad. Whilst he wasn’t a regular here we must have someone lined up? Bit short for bench cover https://t.co/ybvrTMModA — Allan Davis (@davis0688) January 6, 2022

Good look Will but with covid and that isn’t it a stupid idea if we’re running low on players ? — Ethan O’Neil (@EthanOsafc) January 6, 2022

Tbf we probably needed him here — Christian Forster (@C_Foss0) January 6, 2022

good move for him — alex🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@Alex16793) January 6, 2022

Good luck lad — Keith Coundon (@Keiith_C_1971) January 6, 2022