Nottingham Forest

‘We may have a gem on our hands’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans praise one man after Wolves loss

Published

5 mins ago

on

A young Nottingham Forest side were outclassed by Premier League side Wolves in the second round of the Carabao Cup last night.

Chris Hughton included seven academy graduates in his youthful-looking starting line-up, which came undone against a Wolves side which cost just shy of £100million to build.

After dominating the first half, the visitors finally found a breakthrough on the hour mark. Romain Saiss headed in Ki-Jana Hoever’s cross, before Daniel Podence found the net two minutes later with a close-range effort.

Trincao made it 3-0 in the dying embers of the contest, whilst Morgan Gibbs-White found the bottom corner from distance to rub salt to the wounds and make it 4-0.

It was a tough night for Forest, whose average age of starting line-up was just over 22-years-old.

Fin Back had a tough night up against Rayan Ait-Nouri and then substitute Adama Traore, but there were some impressive pieces of play from the young right-back.

Back eventually settled into the game and produced a number of strong challenges, having been ran ragged by Ait-Nouri in the opening stages.

The 18-year-old has impressed in the first-team and featured in their last two league games, and here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to his latest performance…


Nottingham-based journalist who regularly covers Nottingham Forest home and away.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

