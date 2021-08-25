‘We may have a gem on our hands’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans praise one man after Wolves loss

A young Nottingham Forest side were outclassed by Premier League side Wolves in the second round of the Carabao Cup last night.

Chris Hughton included seven academy graduates in his youthful-looking starting line-up, which came undone against a Wolves side which cost just shy of £100million to build.

After dominating the first half, the visitors finally found a breakthrough on the hour mark. Romain Saiss headed in Ki-Jana Hoever’s cross, before Daniel Podence found the net two minutes later with a close-range effort.

Trincao made it 3-0 in the dying embers of the contest, whilst Morgan Gibbs-White found the bottom corner from distance to rub salt to the wounds and make it 4-0.

It was a tough night for Forest, whose average age of starting line-up was just over 22-years-old.

Fin Back had a tough night up against Rayan Ait-Nouri and then substitute Adama Traore, but there were some impressive pieces of play from the young right-back.

Back eventually settled into the game and produced a number of strong challenges, having been ran ragged by Ait-Nouri in the opening stages.

The 18-year-old has impressed in the first-team and featured in their last two league games, and here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to his latest performance…

Hughton knows Saturday is do or die – I want him out but not going to judge tonight. Academy players have done well, Fin Back is the business #nffc — Forest Fanzone (@forestfanzone) August 24, 2021

Fin Back is something else #NFFC — Will Hobson (@Willh1985) August 24, 2021

Great effort from the back four in particular tonight, can see that they're all going to go on and have good careers, just a shame about the two errors but they can be proud of themselves. As for Fin Back; he gets better every game. #nffc — ForestBoffin (@ForestBoffin) August 24, 2021

Absolutely he played really well again tonight should now play him every match, — Dfwalters1947@icloud.com (@dfwalters1947) August 24, 2021

Fin Back is the next big thing #nffc — Michael Cooper (@mikecoop82) August 24, 2021

I’m not there tonight as I’m working away, but what I’ve seen for myself of Fin Back, and what I’m reading tonight, we may have a gem on our hands. #NFFC — NG15 Red (@themreds1) August 24, 2021

Sounds like Fin Back is having some game. He’s certainly impressed so far in his forest career #nffc — adamjgibb (@adamjgibb94) August 24, 2021