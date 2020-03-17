‘We may get an offer we can’t refuse’ – Les Ferdinand provides update on QPR ace

Queens Park Rangers Director of Football Les Ferdinand has revealed that the club might have no choice but to sell midfielder Ebere Eze in the summer window.

The 21-year-old, whose been one of the standout players in the Championship this season, has scored 12 goals and added eight assists in 37 league appearances for Rangers this term.

Eze has been attracting attention from a number of Premier League clubs, including Crystal Palace, who enquired about the England U21 international in the January window according to the Daily Mail and Ferdinand’s former side Tottenham, who have been sniffing around since Mauricio Pochettino was in charge.

Ferdinand, who described Eze as one of the most naturally gifted footballers that he’s ever seen, isn’t surprised by the interest from topflight teams.

Speaking on The Beautiful Game Podcast, the former England striker: “If you look at his footballing ability I could put him down as one of the best I have seen in terms of what I have been fortunate to play with in my career.

“When I see some of the things he does on a football and how comfortable he is on a football, I put him up there as one of the best I have seen.

“Whether he fulfils his potential to be one of the best I have worked with time will tell but in terms of his ability with the ball certainly he is one of the best I have seen.”

“I think that is out of our hands. We may get an offer we can’t refuse. We are trying to build something here but at the same time we know along the way we are going to lose one or two assets and losing those assets will enable us to replenish the squad which because of Financial Fair Play and the way things work in the Championship, for us as a football club that is the only way we can survive and move forward.”

The Verdict

Eze is undoubtedly one of the best players in the Championship and QPR’s star man, but unless the R’s finish inside the top-six and then achieve the unlikeliest of promotions via the play-offs, the youngster isn’t likely to remain at Loftus Road pass the summer.