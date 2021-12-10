‘We look a better team with him in it’ – Ryan Shawcross makes claim on key Stoke City figure

Former Stoke City defender Ryan Shawcross believes his old side look like a ‘much better’ team when former Scotland international Steven Fletcher is on the pitch, penning his latest column for Stoke-on-Trent Live.

The 34-year-old has found his playing time limited to an extent so far this term despite manager Michael O’Neill opting to play a front two, with the arrival of Sam Surridge creating more competition in the attacking department and Tyrese Campbell returning from his long-term injury.

Jacob Brown, who made his debut for Scotland last month, is also another option available at the Potters’ disposal, leaving Fletcher with a fight on his hands if he wants to secure the status of being one of the first names on the teamsheet for the remainder of this campaign.

Campbell looks set to be one man that is a regular starter for the Staffordshire outfit from now on after recovering from his serious knee injury, recently being linked with a £20m January move to Premier League side Newcastle United and record six goals and seven assists in just 16 league appearances last term.

But the other starting spot is firmly up for grabs, with Abdallah Sima set to be in contention for a first-team spot once again after returning to the bench last weekend from his injury layoff and scoring a brace for the Under-23s to send a clear message to manager O’Neill.

Despite the calibre of others though, ex-Stoke captain Shawcross believes his former club vastly benefit from having the 34-year-old available and on the pitch as he detailed his importance in his Stoke-on-Trent Live column.

He wrote: “He’s (Campbell) got a good partner in Steven Fletcher, who has probably been our stand-up player in the last few weeks even if he hasn’t got the goals to his name.

“He’s so effective, bringing others into the game.

“We look a better team with him in it. He’s strong and a handful. We can play more direct and he gives us an extra dimension.

“Of course it’s a concern that we’re relying on someone who’s a bit older but he’s doing a great job and we need to keep him fit.

“In fact, if we can keep both him and Tyrese fit then we should be in for a fun second half of the season.”

The Verdict:

Having the right mix of youth and experience throughout the team is important, so the pairing of Fletcher and Campbell could be hugely beneficial with the former’s know-how and the latter’s talent and potential.

Not only will the Potters benefit from his performances because of his effectiveness, but others like Surridge, Brown and Sima will learn from him in training and that can only be a real advantage for O’Neill’s team to have in the future.

Surridge may be 23, but he doesn’t have a huge amount of experience in the Championship with Dominic Solanke keeping him out of the starting lineup at AFC Bournemouth last season, so he will only get better as he trains more with Fletcher.

However, he won’t be a the bet365 Stadium forever so they either need to identify a replacement for him or find a player that can take on his role as a physical and imposing centre-forward.

But whilst he’s still here, the former Sheffield Wednesday man needs to ensure he’s contributing enough goals going forward to continue deserving his starting spot. He hasn’t been the most prolific forward throughout his career, but he certainly has the ability to hit double figures once again this season.