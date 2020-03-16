‘We like both’, ‘Damn right I would’ – Many Birmingham City fans reveal their thoughts in Hogan/Jutkiewicz debate

In the form of Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz, Birmingham City have arguably one of the best striker partnerships in the Championship at present, with the duo having thrived under Pep Clotet this term.

The latter of the two has been with the club for a good few years now, notching 44 goals in over 160 games for the Blues since completing his move from Burnley back in the 2016/2017 season, thus becoming a clear fan’s favourite amongst the St Andrew’s faithful in recent years.

Whilst Hogan in comparison arrived at the club in strange circumstances on loan from the club’s arch rivals Aston Villa on loan last January and has since really hit the ground running since making his Blues bow, netting an impressive seven goals in eight Championship outings for the Midlands club.

Given Hogan’s strong showings in front of goal, we felt now was a good time for Football League World Journalist Chris Thorpe to ask members of the Birmingham City Fan Zone on Facebook for their opinion on whether they would sign Hogan if it meant losing Jutkiewicz in the process, thus yielding a flurry of responses from the fans.

Here, we take a look at some of the best comments from the Birmingham City faithful via social media earlier today.

David Sherlock: No, I’d rather keep Jutkiewicz because of his workrate.

Ryan Mayo: No.

Jord Fisher: I don’t think we could ever replace Jutkiewicz.

Suky Hundal: We like both.

George Robotham: Hogan is only good because of Jutkiewicz.

Barry Palmer: Damn right I would.

Tim John Wildman: No.

Rico Lee Gillick: Nope, Jutkiewicz has more than proved himself and he’s a true Blue.