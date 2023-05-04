In the modern day, it is somewhat difficult to keep a job as manager of a football club in the EFL for a prolonged period of time, and the club that perhaps describes that best is Watford.

The Hertfordshire outfit are known for not giving their head coaches the most time in the world since the Pozzo family took over in 2012, and following their relegation from the Premier League last year, another change was made in the dugout.

The outgoing Roy Hodgson was replaced by a man 35 years his junior in the form of Rob Edwards, who had just guided Forest Green Rovers to the League Two title.

Edwards lasted just 10 league matches though and was replaced by the experienced Slaven Bilic, who despite winning promotion from the Championship in the past with West Brom suffered the same fate in March when he was potted after just over five months in charge.

Then, the baton was passed over to Chris Wilder, who was tasked with getting the Hornets into the play-offs before the season ended, but just two wins from his 10 matches in charge has seen Watford fall short of the top six.

Unsurprisingly, The Athletic have reported this week that Wilder will have just one more match in charge of the Hornets when Stoke City come to Vicarage Road on Monday afternoon, and then a new head coach will be appointed in what could be a big rebuild job this summer with Joao Pedro already on the way out to Brighton.

And it is a decision by owner Gino Pozzo to cut ties with Wilder that does not come as a shock to former England international Carlton Palmer.

Is Watford's decision to let Chris Wilder go the right one?

"There's no surprises here that Watford aren't extending Chris Wilder's contract - we know what the Watford owners are like," Palmer exclusively told Football League World.

"It was a difficult situation for Chris when he went in there, they're not his players, but with three defeats, two draws and one win in your last six games, I know it's not a reflection of Chris but nevertheless, those are the facts.

"So, it's hardly surprisingly that Watford aren't keeping him on given the way they have issues with managers."

Wilder has promotion on his CV to the Premier League with Sheffield United, but he was perhaps not the right fit anyway when he was appointed.

His success has come with a 3-5-2 system and he has had to alter his tactics to fit the likes of Ismaila Sarr in, and it hasn't worked out whatsoever.

What Watford need now following their failure to win promotion at the first time of asking is a rebuild - Joao Pedro is already departing and Sarr may follow, but they need to sign some young, hungry players like Burnley have this season, and they should have the funds to do so.

Perhaps they should have stuck with Edwards when they had the chance as he's proving his worth with rivals Luton Town, but appointing someone young and promising could be worth a go once again if they can clear the dressing room of some of the egos.