Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has revealed his pride at the way the club have progressed ahead of today’s play-off semi-final against Luton Town.

Can Sunderland win promotion?

Despite suffering from a lengthy injury crisis, Tony Mowbray’s side managed to force their way into the top six on a dramatic final day in the Championship.

Having won promotion from League One a year ago, the Black Cats are defying the odds to be in this position, but they head into the game against the Hatters with real momentum, so they will feel promotion is most certainly possible.

A full house will back the Wearside outfit this evening as they look to help the side to a first-leg advantage before the trip to Kenilworth Road.

But, no matter what happens, Louis-Dreyfus told the supporters, as quoted by Chronicle Live, that he is delighted with how far they’ve come.

“It has been another unforgettable season for all associated with our club. We understood the size of the challenge upon returning to the Championship and from players and staff to supporters, we stepped up and competed until the final day.

“Together, we now have an opportunity to do something unimaginable, but whatever happens from this point, I hope you share my pride in what we have already achieved this season.

“Only one newly-promoted club has registered a higher finish in the past decade, and they are now an established Premier League outfit. That is our ambition, and we have shown time and time again that this is anything but another football club. This is Sunderland AFC, and we keep fighting #TILTHEEND.”

Mowbray’s men will believe

It really is some achievement for Sunderland to be in this position, so Louis-Dreyfus’ message here is bang on, and will no doubt be appreciated by the fans. The injury situation has robbed them of their best striker in Ross Stewart, and they have no fit natural centre-back, so to get the results they have done recently shows the character in the group.

So, Mowbray deserves huge credit for that, but, crucially, this isn’t a fluke. There are some outstanding individuals in this Sunderland side, and the boss has managed to produce an exciting, stylish side where these players regularly make the difference.

The league table shows that Luton are favourites over two legs, but the Black Cats will believe they can overcome them. Nevertheless, whether they go up or not, Sunderland are a club finally heading in the right direction under Louis-Dreyfus.