‘We just need the belief’ – Millwall forward outlines targets ahead of 2019/20 campaign

Millwall forward Matt Smith has expressed that he thinks the Lions have a realistic aim of finishing in the top-six ahead of the new campaign.

Gary Rowett’s side were close to getting a spot in the play-offs but some poor form late in the 2019/20 season meant that they just finished short of a sixth placed finish.

However, in this current summer window, Troy Parrott has signed from Tottenham Hotspur, whilst Mason Bennett and Scott Malone have both joined the Lions on permanent deals.

Smith explained that his side should target the play-offs because there’s no reason why they can’t achieve a top-six finish in the current Championship.

Speaking to London News Online on Millwall’s play-off chances, Smith said: “It’s realistic and we’d be massively selling ourselves short if we didn’t think it was realistic.

“It’s going to take a lot of hard work, desire, determination and the rub of the green to see us over the 70-point mark.

“It is such an unforgiving league. Given the compact nature of the fixtures I hope we can gather a bit of momentum to see us over the line. We just need the belief we can do it.”

The Verdict

It would be a very good achievement for Millwall to be able to finish in the top-six of the division, however, they must not get too carried as there’s a long season ahead of them.

If the Lions are aiming for the play-offs then they’ll give it a good go, especially under a manager such as Rowett who knows exactly what’s needed to get up the division.

A few more signings wouldn’t go a miss, although the arrival of Parrott could well be a game-changer for the Lions in terms of their goal contribution.