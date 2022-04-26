“We just gave up” – Ryan Lowe assesses Preston’s 4-1 defeat at home to Blackburn

Ryan Lowe has labelled Preston North End’s performance last night against Blackburn Rovers as the worst he has overseen as manager of the Lancashire outfit, in conversation with the club’s media team.

The Lilywhites, who were second best throughout against their promotion-chasing Lancashire rivals, will be eager to finish the Championship campaign as strongly as possible, to give themselves a platform to build upon for next year.

With Rovers eventually running out as 4-1 winners, it means that they are just three points from the play-off positions with two games to go of this Championship season.

Speaking to the club’s media about yesterday’s performance against Rovers, Preston boss Lowe said: “Not very good, I must say. I thought we had a good start the first ten minutes, I turned round to the bench and said we’d started well.

“But then to give the goals away we’ve given away again, you can’t give any team a three-goal lead, no chance.

“We claw one back at 2-1 and you’re thinking okay, but then we give another sloppy goal away.

“Disappointed in them, they’ve been great for us since we’ve come through the door, but I’ve got to say that was the worst performance in terms of we just gave up in so many large parts.

“We couldn’t handle the pressure from them, they got about us and they made it into a derby, we didn’t.

“It was nowhere near the derby we’d had against Blackpool, it was as if it was just too easy and that’s what I’m disappointed about.”

The verdict

A derby day loss will always hurt, and whilst Preston do not have too much left to play for this season, a defeat in that manner will always hurt too.

The Lilywhites were unable to deal with the slick passing and physicality of the Blackburn frontline, whilst the creativity shown from central areas also consistently caused chaos for the Preston defence.

There is a lot more positivity around Deepdale since the appointment of Lowe, however, they need to eradicate performances and results like this if they are to succeed next season.

The focus will now be on finishing the campaign as strongly as possible to best prepare themselves for an important season next time out.