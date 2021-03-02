‘We just didn’t get on’ – Exclusive: Joel Lynch on his fall out with Phil Parkinson at Sunderland

Ex-Sunderland defender Joel Lynch has revealed all about his fall out with Phil Parkinson at the Stadium of Light, during an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The centre back played under the former Bradford City boss during his spell in the North East, with the then Sunderland manager choosing to release the 33-year-old in June last year after he made 21 appearances for the League One side.

Only a handful of those appearances for Lynch came during Parkinson’s stewardship, with a combination of injury troubles and a slightly fractious relationship with his boss leading to his departure.

FLW journalist Chris Thorpe caught up with the Eastbourne-born defender to discuss his experience under Parkinson, whilst the latter also revealed all on his fall out with the 53-year-old.

“I was going through a tough time at Sunderland and I remember going to talk to him about it and he just didn’t give me the support I needed off the pitch.

“We just didn’t get on and I think he thought I wasn’t bothered when in reality I was going through a tough time.

“I told him that I wasn’t doing too good mentally and I think he just took it the wrong way.

“I was just down at the time and I wasn’t happy with how I was playing; I’d just had a new baby and was away from home.”

Lynch is now well into the process of looking to find another club in order to take the next step in his career, with the experienced former Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield Town and QPR man having most recently spent time on trial with Bolton Wanderers in League Two.

It is yet unclear as to whether the Trotters will sign the former Welsh international, with the defender awaiting a decision from the club’s manager, Ian Evatt.