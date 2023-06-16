Gillingham’s director of football Kenny Jackett has revealed the club haven’t made a move for Cheltenham Town forward Alfie May.

What is the latest on Alfie May’s future?

The 29-year-old is a wanted man this summer having yet again excelled in a Cheltenham shirt.

The forward has had a good spell with the Robins, with his goalscoring output really excelling in the last two seasons.

May has netted 67 times since joining the club in 2020, with 48 of them coming in the last two campaigns.

Now, the performances haven’t gone unnoticed with interest mounting in the player’s services.

Championship teams Millwall, Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City have been linked in the past for the forward. While Derby County, Charlton Athletic, Wrexham and Gillingham have all been mentioned as possible destinations.

It was revealed earlier this week by GloucestershireLive reporter Jon Palmer, that Charlton had agreed a fee with Cheltenham to sign Alfie May.

But, even with this news teams like Derby and Gillingham have still been mentioned with possible moves for the 29-year-old.

Kenny Jackett on Alfie May speculation

However, Gills’ director of football Kenny Jackett has stated that the League Two outfit are not in the race for the striker.

He told KentOnline: “We haven't made an offer.

“He is a local lad, that is maybe where the speculation comes from, but he is under contract at Cheltenham, and we haven’t made an offer.”

Will Alfie May leave Cheltenham Town this summer?

It seems that after another productive season in front of goal, this summer could be the time when May leaves the League One outfit to pursue a new challenge.

Reports stating that Charlton have agreed a fee indicate that Cheltenham are willing to sell the striker, and that is no surprise considering he only has a year left on his current deal.

However, despite the two clubs agreeing on a deal, it is still very much up in the air where he might end up. It seems that Derby and Wrexham are two sides that are keen on the forward, as are Charlton.

But whoever he joins, they will be getting a striker who has been one of the very best finishers in League One for the last few seasons and will no doubt improve any team that he signs for.

The one concern will be whether he can replicate his form if he makes a move to a higher division or a much higher-quality team.