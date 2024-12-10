This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers’ victory over Norwich City over the weekend has offered a welcome boost to their Championship survival hopes.

The R’s blew away the promotion-chasing Canaries in a romping 3-0 victory in West London, with strikes from Jimmy Dunne and a double from Rayan Kolli propelling Marti Cifuentes’ men outside of the bottom three to 20th place, collecting 18 points from their opening 19 second tier outings.

Championship table as of 10th December Pos Team P GD Pts 20 QPR 19 -8 18 21 Cardiff City 18 -11 17 22 Plymouth Arygle 18 -20 17 23 Portsmouth 17 -9 16 24 Hull City 19 -10 15

Such an important victory in front of their home support could be crucial towards QPR maintaining their Championship status for another year, with forward momentum being built ahead of another crunch home clash against Oxford United on Wednesday evening.

One player who has stepped up to the plate in a QPR shirt in recent weeks is central defender Liam Robinson, who has started the Hoops’ last four Championship matches.

The Scottish U21s central defender moved to Loftus Road this summer from German giants Bayern Munich and is beginning to show why such big names in the game were interested in his services.

As we enter a crucial and fast-paced winter schedule, FLW fan pundit Louis Moir has explained why he thinks Morrison is the player who boasts the highest-price tag in the QPR squad right now.

QPR’s summer recruitment impresses with Liam Morrison’s form

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, QPR fan pundit Louis Moir believes Morrison is the most valuable player the R’s have at their disposal currently, with his youthfulness and natural ability key factors.

Moir said: “One player who you would say is worth the most is Liam Morrison. He’s come in to replace Clarke-Salter, and he’s been really good. We haven’t lost a game since Morrison started.

“You would think, with his age and future potential, that he is worth the most at the moment.

“Obviously, with him being at Bayern Munich in the past, you know he’s a talented young central defender and I would value him at a few million.

“If he continues what he’s currently doing for us, then we’d probably struggle to keep hold of him with the age and potential on his side, but he’s been excellent, and hopefully he can continue these types of performances for the remaining time he's at the club."

Liam Morrison deal has been shrewd QPR business

After his breakthrough move to Bayern Munich failed to work out, it was a bit of a risk for QPR to take on a player whose confidence appeared to have fallen flat, but the R’s still saw the potential in the young defender and the faith has been repaid so far.

The 21-year-old has started the last four of QPR’s second tier games, with Marti Cifuentes’ men unbeaten in those with two victories and as many draws.

With an impressive natural ability to read the game and a fearlessness to take on any challenges the second tier throws at him, Morrison is no doubt a player who can go right to the very top of the game, and QPR have conducted a superb piece of business in their quest to remain in the Championship for another year.

The challenge now for the Scotsman will be to keep nailing down a place in the starting XI, with more top sides surely eyeing up a move if he can continue to impress.