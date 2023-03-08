“We haven’t got any…” – Tony Mowbray issues frank Sunderland claim

Sunderland were stunned and beaten 5-1 by an underperforming Stoke City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Some of the Potters’ stat-padding goals certainly could have been avoided from a defensive point of view in what was an afternoon to forget for the Black Cats and Tony Mowbray.

Although there have been some positive performances and continued displays of promise from the side, it does seem that Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart’s absence from the side is going to cost them a place in the play-offs.

A top six finish would have been a tremendous achievement in just their first season after winning promotion from League One and considering their manager, Alex Neil, left in the opening few months of the season.

However, a disappointing end to the campaign should not take away from the progress that they have made on the whole.

Mowbray was keen to stress that and where they are falling short at the moment while heading in the right direction in the longer term, quotes are provided by William Hill.

He said: “I think the team is inexperienced in the Championship.

“It is a young team and age doesn’t matter if you have played 200 games, but we haven’t got any players who have played a lot of games in the Championship.

“I think we are doing extraordinary well; punching above our weights in my mind.

“Any football season is based off of the expectation of that season and as I keep saying, the club came out of League One, suffered in League One for four or five years, and there is no reason that as a huge club you come in and steamroll the Championship.

“There is lots of teams that have come down from the Premier League with high salary football players with big stadiums and big crowds, so it is not only Sunderland that have a huge stadium with fantastic support.

“And yes, you suffer defeats on any given day.

“Manchester United just lost by seven goals and they won a cup last week.

“For me, this club should be a growing project.

“We have to grow out of League One and establish ourselves in the Championship, keep growing, investing and bringing in better players as we go along.

“That is the journey the club is on at the moment; establishing themselves in the Championship, keeping on growing and developing the young players and buying good players as well, and the future will look pretty bright because the support here is amazing.

“Home and away they are incredible – they deserve a team on the pitch that can get back to the Premier League in the next few years.”

The Verdict

It does look like this season is going to become a case of what might have been for Sunderland after, at times, performing like one of the stronger attacking sides in the division.

However, on reflection, when all is said and done, supporters and the decision makers at the club should be proud of how far they have come and focus on harnessing that progression next season.

Mowbray is right to point out the youthful nature of the squad and how a large portion of the group have their best years ahead of them.

After another window and a full pre-season under Mowbray it will be exciting to see how the Black Cats emerge in 2023/24.