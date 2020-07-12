‘We have unity’ – Danny Cowley hits back at Huddersfield Town critics

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley has insisted his players haven’t ‘switched off’, with fans becoming increasingly frustrated at their league position.

The Terriers fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to fellow strugglers Luton Town on Friday night. It was a painful defeat for Town, and a bleak reminder that they’re nowhere near safe from Championship relegation yet.

Their poor form throughout 2020 has seen more and more fans grow weary of performances, with some even calling for Cowley’s dismissal after less than a year in charge.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Cowley said of a potential relegation into League One:

“It certainly doesn’t look good for the players – they’d all be getting significant salary decreases off the back of a relegation. I know what League One looks like, I have lived it, and it’s certainly not as nice as the Championship.

“Even for the players who, potentially, will be able to move on to other clubs, their agents won’t be in a good position to negotiate their next contracts if they’re at a League One club.”

Cowley made his name with Lincoln City. He won promotion from both the National League and League Two with the club, making him one of the most sought after managers at the start of the season.

But when asked if his players have switched off in recent weeks, Cowley responded with:

“I don’t think for one second that any of the players have switched off. We are a group and we are together. We have unity.”

The verdict

It’s hard to evaluate Cowley’s first half-season at the club without it ending. Although they could very easily be relegated into League One, it seems as though there might be (at least) three teams more deserving of it than Huddersfield.

He’s had a lot of rebuilding to do alongside getting Huddersfield to safety, but fans’ criticisms of Cowley aren’t without proper reasoning. They’ve been so inconsistent throughout, and that inability to build on strong performances was summarised in the defeat to Luton.