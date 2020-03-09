‘We have to push for promotion’ – Plenty of QPR fans react to interesting play-off comparison with Aston Villa

QPR moved up to within six points of the Championship play-off spots when they extended their unbeaten run to six matches with a 3-1 win over Preston on Saturday afternoon.

Mark Warburton’s side have been enjoying a promising run of form since their 2-0 defeat to Huddersfield back in early February, and the west Londoners sealed another fantastic result over the weekend as Grant Hall, Ryan Manning and Eberechi Eze all found the net.

The result means QPR are still languishing in the bottom half of the second-tier table in 13th spot, but they are now only six points behind sixth-placed Preston following their Deepdale victory which represented something of a statement in their late promotion charge.

There is still a long way to go for QPR to make it into the top six during the final nine matches of the campaign, but their current situation represents a big difference from their state this time last month where they seemed destined for a mid-table finish at the end of the term.

One QPR fan has now taken to The Optimistic QPR Supporters page on Facebook to point out the similarities between the Rs and Aston Villa who made a late promotion surge last season, while it was also noted how QPR will face many of the bottom sides during the run-in.

Plenty of QPR fans have responded to this message by suggesting the club must now push for the play-offs given their recent successes, even though many supporters also acknowledged that it would prove to be a difficult season if they did make it into the top flight.

Here are some of the responses…

Oiyou Probus Herbert: Like many say, promotion would bring huge money to the club and allow Eze, Osayi-Samuel and Chair to become Lotus Road legends.

James Murphy: A mid-table finish is achievable and would be a fantastic achievement.

David Middleton: Going up wouldn’t be a disaster at all. Yes I know we’d get whooped but the money would mean we’d have a football club for the foreseeable future.

Tony Testa: We have to push for promotion. It’s a no brainer. Guarantee, Eze and Osayi-Samuel will NOT be at Loftus Road next season if we don’t go up! Simple!

Sam McDermott: Just get in the play-offs that will do the team’s bank balance well.

Graham Durham: I want promotion.

David Croake: It’s usually the lower placed clubs we slip up against.