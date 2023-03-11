“We have to look at ourselves” – Paul Heckingbottom issues blunt Sheffield United verdict after Luton loss

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom was not happy with how his side played in the first half of their 1-0 defeat to Luton Town at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

The setback means the Blades are just four points clear of Middlesbrough in the battle to go up automatically and the manner of the defeat will have worried supporters ahead of the run-in.

A Carlton Morris goal was enough to separate the sides, and whilst it came in the 53rd minute, Heckingbottom explained to Yorkshire Live that his side could have few complaints about going a goal down after their passive first half showing.

“I am disappointed in the result but more the first half performance. We competed and tried to match their energy but didn’t take as many risks as we normally do with and without the ball and that’s cost us.

“We started second half on front foot and looked more like ourselves but then we conceded. It was Luton’s only shot on target we have to look at ourselves. We didn’t create enough quality chances.”

Heckingbottom’s men are back in action at Sunderland in the week.

The verdict

This was a significant defeat for Sheffield United as it’s opened up the door for Middlesbrough, and potentially the Hatters, in the race to finish in the top two.

But, as the boss says, the bigger issue here was the display because the side simply weren’t at it for large parts and it seemed to take going a goal down to spark the team, although they didn’t exactly create too many clear opportunities after that.

So, it’s a tough day for the Blades but they shouldn’t lose belief and they will know they’re still in an excellent position as they look to return to the Premier League.

