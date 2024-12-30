Daniel Farke has urged Leeds United to "keep going" in 2025 after finishing the year top of the Championship.

Leeds bounced back from their double heartbreak of last season in a way that some may not have expected them to, given the players that they lost. Their 1-0 win over Derby County meant that they took pole position heading into the new year.

2024/25 Championship table (as of 30/12/24) Team P GD Points 1 Leeds United 24 29 51 2 Sheffield United 24 19 49 3 Burnley 24 21 48 4 Sunderland 24 15 44 5 Blackburn Rovers 23 6 38 6 Middlesbrough 24 10 37

Farke's side's away form has been the subject of some questioning this season. They have largely blown teams away at Elland Road but had won one, drawn one and lost one in their last three matches on the road prior to their victory at Pride Park. It wasn't a classic performance, but it was one that pleased the boss.

Daniel Farke sends 2025 Leeds United rallying cry

Farke has reiterated the need for his team to continue their good performances in the new year. By points per game, they were the best Championship team throughout 2024. Maintaining that will be key to their Premier League return, should they achieve it.

"It's not that important where you are now but I am happy for the fans," said Farke on ending the year at the top of the table, via Leeds Live.

"They had tough years suffering relegations and heartbreak at Wembley. We lost a lot of key players but to be here now with this young, exciting group is amazing. This position is great but at this stage of the season 51 points is great. New year - we have to keep going."

Leeds face a testing opening month of 2025. They play fellow promotion hopefuls Burnley (A) and Blackburn Rovers (H), Yorkshire rivals Hull City (A) and Sheffield Wednesday (H), plus Farke's old team, Norwich City (H). Sandwiched in the middle of all that is an FA Cup third round tie with Harrogate Town at home.

January could be key to Leeds' maintaining their form

Farke has been able to make some large changes to his side from game to game of late. Injuries earlier in the season meant that Leeds were often fielding broadly the same XI most of the time, but they now have more bodies to be able to bring in and out of the team.

They are also set to get Ilia Gruev back at some point in the new year. A timeline previously provided by the boss should mean that he should be back in full training now.

He'll be a boost to their resources, but the January transfer window also offers a good opportunity for Leeds to add further depth to their team. Having the ability to keep key players fresh will be crucial to their promotion push.