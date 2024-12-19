Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has reacted to speculation linking striker Emmanuel Latte Lath with a move away, conceding Boro may have to sell if a bigger club comes in for the forward.

The Teesside outfit are once again aiming to return Premier League football to the Riverside Stadium for the first time since 2017, and are firmly in the mix as they currently occupy a play-off place, taking 34 points from their opening 21 second tier games.

With the January transfer window around the corner, there is always an opportunity for clubs to bolster their squads heading into the second half of the Championship season, but equally, significant outgoings have the potential to affect a whole campaign, and Boro are currently trying to fend off emerging interest in star forward Latte Lath.

The 25-year-old has been frequently providing goals at the top end of the pitch and has been a big reason for Boro’s jump into the top six, with Carrick hoping the Ivory Coast international remains so they can continue their pursuit for top flight action.

Michael Carrick addresses Emmanuel Latte Lath future

Reported by BBC Sport Tees on their X account, Carrick remained confident Latte Lath would stay at the club beyond January, but admitted the club will have to make an important choice if bigger sides come calling for his signature.

Carrick said: “Speculation doesn’t make a difference to us, we’re in control of things and it’s pretty clear where we stand.

“But, we have to be realistic in terms of where we are and what other leagues and teams are out there.

“There’s always decisions to be made. We want to come out of January just as strong, if not stronger.”

Interest in Emmanuel Latte Lath

Latte Lath has been a standout star in red and white so far this season, ranking as the fourth-highest goal scorer in the second tier, narrowly behind Vakoun Bayo, Josh Maja and Borja Sainz.

Top goalscorers - EFL Championship 2024/25 (as per BBC Sport) Player Name Team Goals Assists Played Goals per 90 minutesGoals per 90 Minutes per GoalMPG Goal Conversion 1 Borja Sainz Norwich 15 2 21 0.73 124 23% 2 Josh Maja West Brom 10 2 21 0.54 167 27% 3 Vakoun Bayo Watford 9 0 19 0.62 145 24% 4 Emmanuel Latte Lath Middlesbrough 8 2 21 0.59 151 19%

Netting eight times coming into the halfway stage of the campaign shows the clinical edge he possesses in front of goal, and a continuation of such form stands Middlesbrough in good stead of securing a play-off place.

But other clubs have been vying to make a move for the forward, with Ipswich Town rumoured to be reigniting their interest after making a failed summer deadline day bid.

The Tractor Boys are expected to make another addition in the forward department heading into the new year, with George Hirst out injured and Ali Al-Hamadi linked with a loan move to a Championship club.

Meanwhile, Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio has claimed West Ham sent scouts to watch Middlesbrough's game at Oxford United back in November, with the Hammers considering making an approach themselves.

Middlesbrough must rebuff Latte Lath offers

To stand any chance of competing for promotion, Middlesbrough must do whatever it takes to retain Latte Lath’s services.

Healthy competition with Tommy Conway has brought the best out of each other, with Boro expected to score in most games, giving themselves the opportunity to pick up three points every week with this partnership.

Latte Lath’s goalscoring prowess, work rate and impressive ability in the air have been key factors to Boro’s early success so far this term, and it would undoubtedly be a damaging blow if they were to lose him.

Latte Lath’s absence would also put a lot of pressure onto the shoulders of former Bristol City man Conway to provide the goals on a regular basis, and he may not be able to step up to keep the Teesside club in the top six race.

Because of this, it is imperative Boro hold on to their star forward and maintain the depth they currently have in the forward areas, with this key transfer decision big enough to decide Middlesbrough’s fate for the remainder of the campaign.